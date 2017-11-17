Heroes save choking baby

(KARE) Imagine driving down an interstate highway and you notice your child choking, that's what happened to a mother from Crystal, Minnesota.

"I was driving on 394 and I had heard her choking on her vomit," explained Kristin Lonsbury.

It was the afternoon of September 14th and Kristin was bringing her 6-week-old daughter Elise to the hospital because she wasn't acting right, according to Kristin.

"I then heard silence so I was like I need to pull over," explained Kristin. And that's what she did on the only grassy patch of curbside.

"She was going in and out of consciousness. I went over my passenger seat and pulled her out and her little arms just dropped to her sides and she was not there," Kristin explained.

Kristin called 911.

"I couldn't do what they were asking me to do. I couldn't grasp the concept 'oh I have to start CPR' I couldn't get there mentally," Kristin explained.

Kristin said she was hysterical.

"I was on the side of the road in the weeds, shaking her, yelling at her to wake up," Kristin explained.

But help was about to arrive.

