SW winds will gust close to 40 mph this afternoon. This combined with dried vegetation, mild temperatures and low relative humidity will lead to a high risk of grass fires.
If a fire does start it will have a lot of fuel due to dried vegetation and will spread quickly because of winds. PLEASE AVOID ANY OUTDOOR BURNING TODAY.
High Fire Danger Today
