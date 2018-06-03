High Fire Danger on Sunday

Beautiful weather is expected for our Sunday with lots of sunshine & low humidity. The good news is that it will feel and look very nice out. The bad news is this type of environment during the summer leads to a high fire danger.

The dry soil moisture along with the low humidity levels will combine with the breezy conditions to lead to a high fire danger across the area today.

If you have to do any outdoor burning, make sure you are watching it very closely and have a plan into place in case flames begins to spread quickly.

The winds begin to subside tonight, which should low the threat for high fire danger as we move into next week.