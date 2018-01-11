High School Activities Postponed 1/11

Here is a list of the changed dates for high school varsity sporting events that have been postponed for tonight:

Swimming

Pleasant Valley at Central - Jan. 15 @ 6:00p.m.

Muscatine at Bettendorf - Jan. 16 @ 6:00p.m.

West at Clinton - Jan. 25 @ 6:00p.m.

Wrestling

Alleman triangular with Sherrard and Knoxville - Jan. 16 @ 6:00p.m.

Bettendorf at Assumption - Jan. 24 @ 6:00p.m.

Clinton double dual with West and Central - Jan. 31 @ 6:00p.m.

Girls Basketball

Alleman at United Township - Jan. 16 @ 6:30p.m.

Moline at Quincy - Jan. 23 @ 6:30p.m.

Rock Island at Galesburg - Jan. 29 @ 6:30p.m.

Central at Bettendorf - TBD

LTC Girls Basketball tournament will now start on Saturday

Boys Basketball

Clinton at North Scott - Jan. 16 @7:30p.m.

