High School Activities Postponed 1/11

(KWQC) Here is a list of the changed dates for high school varsity sporting events that have been postponed for tonight:
Swimming
Pleasant Valley at Central - Jan. 15 @ 6:00p.m.
Muscatine at Bettendorf - Jan. 16 @ 6:00p.m.
West at Clinton - Jan. 25 @ 6:00p.m.
Wrestling
Alleman triangular with Sherrard and Knoxville - Jan. 16 @ 6:00p.m.
Bettendorf at Assumption - Jan. 24 @ 6:00p.m.
Clinton double dual with West and Central - Jan. 31 @ 6:00p.m.
Girls Basketball
Alleman at United Township - Jan. 16 @ 6:30p.m.
Moline at Quincy - Jan. 23 @ 6:30p.m.
Rock Island at Galesburg - Jan. 29 @ 6:30p.m.
Central at Bettendorf - TBD
LTC Girls Basketball tournament will now start on Saturday
Boys Basketball
Clinton at North Scott - Jan. 16 @7:30p.m.