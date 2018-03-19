High early voter turnout in Rock Island County as both sides prepare for Primary Day

Rock Island County Clerk Karen Kinney says they've seen about 30 percent more early voters than in 2014 in the county. She says about 4,300 people voted early.

The others are expected to turnout in high numbers for Primary Day as well.

Democrats in Rock Island County have the option to choose between former Sheriff Jeff Boyd and current Sheriff Gerry Bustos. Republican Keko Martinez is running unopposed.

The race everyone will be watching is the race for Illinois Governor, six democrats are running for their ticket. JB Pritzker, Chris Kennedy, Dan Biss, Bob Daiber, Tio Hardiman and Robert Marshall.

Republicans have incumbent Bruce Rauner squaring off against Jeanne Ives. Ives has local candidate and Rock Island County Board member Rich Morthland as her running mate.

"We do have a very conservative base here in Rock Island County among the republicans, a lot of those people like Ives," said Rock Island County Republican Chair Mike Steffen. "I think either one would do a great job as governor."

Clerk Kinney believes the high turnout so far is because of the Sheriff's and Governor's races.

But whoever takes the ticket for both sides, Republicans and Democrats say they'll rally behind the candidate chosen.

"We have to unify behind whoever our candidate is," said Steffen.

"I've spoken Democrats supporting all of the candidates," said Rock Island County Democrat Chair Doug House. "We're going to be together Wednesday regardless of what happens on Tuesday."