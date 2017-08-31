High school custodian becomes teacher at same school

Most students recognize Lowell Outland as the man who empties trash cans at Tates Creek High School in Lexington.

Outland has quietly performed the work of school custodian for the past seven years, a job he began as a means to an end after being laid off from an electronics company.

Growing up in southeastern Wisconsin, Outland dropped out of Burlington High School not once but twice.

“I didn’t always make the right decisions,” Outland said, adding that he eventually earned his GED during a 12-year career with the U.S. Air Force.

He fell in love with computers and electronics while in the Air Force but upon leaving opted to go to work at a tire plant where the money was good but the future unstable.

When the plant closed, Outland, now 47, elected to attend a community college where he earned an associate’s degree in electronics, computer maintenance, and industrial maintenance.

His life finally seemed back on track when he landed a job at a Lexington electronics company, but he lost that job to downsizing after only 18 months.

Again at a crossroads, Outland accepted the custodian position at Tates Creek High, cleaning the school by day while earning a bachelor’s degree in technology and engineering at Morehead State by night.

“If I’d gone to college right out of high school, I wouldn’t have made it,” Outland said.

“The older I got, the more I had self-discipline to do it.”

Outland, who made a lot of friends and become fond of the school environment during his seven years as janitor, still was not sure what he should do with his new degree – but those around him did.

Colleagues encouraged Outland to become a teacher, so, after becoming certified, he began searching for work in counties around the region.

“It just so happened they needed someone here (at Tates Creek) this year, so I applied for it and they offered me the position,” he said.

Last month, Outland, who turns 60 in October, finished his work as custodian and then walked down the hall to his new classroom where he now teaches digital photography and graphic communications.

Students who have not been paying close attention have been confused.

“The kids would come up and say, ‘Hey, weren’t you a custodian last year?’” Outland recently told ABC News.

The man who now brings a wealth of life experience in addition to his education as Tate’s newest teacher hopes to inspire students.

“Always be adaptable and willing to change, whatever life throws at you,” he said. “Sometimes your dreams don’t work out the first time, but just keep going and never give up.”

“You can’t always make the right choice the first time, but you don’t quit. You can make a mistake and still come back from it.”