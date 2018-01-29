High school freshman makes 3/4 court winning basket

A high school freshman from Illinois won't be forgotten anytime soon after throwing one of the wildest game winning shots we've seen all year.

Freshman basketball player Blake Peters had to shuffle around players from the opposing team before taking home the win.

Video of the buzzer-beating shot has been viewed more than 780,000 times on Twitter since Friday.

It was even named ESPN Sportcenter's top play of the day.

Peters plays for Evanston Township High School near Chicago. With that shot, they defeated Maine South, 45-44.