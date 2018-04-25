High school golfer gets attacked by protective goose after getting near her nest

A high school golfer playing in a weekend tournament learned the hard way how protective geese can be of a nest, and pictures of the ordeal have gone viral.

The pictures show the student rolling on the fairway as a goose dive-bombs him repeatedly. Sending his clubs flying and leaving him prone on the grass.

The images were posted on the golf team's social media page. The golf course has erected a sign warning of the nest on the fairway, and they are keeping an eye on the goose family.

The victim of the attack says he's recovered and can't help but laugh at his new-found fame.

"We've got it roped off for people to stay away from where he's at," Golf Course manager Carl Phipps said. "Because he goes from one pond to the other pond, and he patrols this area."

"It's been crazy," Issac Couling said after he was attacked by the goose. "Like, just lots of attention, and everyone thinks it's funny that getting attacked by a goose made me famous."

"Who knew his 15 minutes of fame was going to be him and a goose attack," his father Brian Couling said.

That golfer continued playing after the attack and parred the hole.