High school students consider job opportunities in the trades field versus college

High school students are looking ahead to the future and some will go to college, others have different plans.

Several students attended a job fair in Bettendorf today to learn more about job opportunities available in the building trades field.

"There's going to be a lot of jobs opening up within a year's, so I'm going to get ahead on it and try to join right away, rather than taking time with the 4 years in college, so I can just go straight into it," said Jaylen Johnson, a senior at Davenport West High School.

Some recruiters say while college may be the right path for some, it isn't necessarily the right path for everyone, which is why the trades field offers several opportunities to learn hands-on skills and make a good living without the burden of college debt.

"After about two years in this industry, you're going to really see your pay going up and for some people, you get that early start on life and you can really move ahead fast," said Lenny Wilkinson, President of Bettendorf Home Repair and Remodeling.

Students at Rock Island High School are getting hands-on, welding experience through a dual-credit partnership with Black Hawk College.

"So, if they take all of the courses that are offered in that program, they can graduate high school with one welding certificate under their belt. One out of three that Black Hawk offers," said Kelly Preston, the Rock Island High School Guidance Counselor and Black Hawk College dual-credit coordinator.

For these students, it's a chance for them to explore what they love to do.

"A lot of the kids, especially the ones I have in class, they don't want to go to college, they like working with their hands and it's a great opportunity for them," said Wade Weber, the welding instructor at Rock Island High School.

Weber says there is also a need for more skilled workers.

'There is that shortage out there and there are the jobs available and they see their friends getting them. They really like it and they try harder," he said.