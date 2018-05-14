High school students put their creativity to the test for the Regatta Cardboard boat race in Bettendorf

Area high school students put their boat making skills to the test on Friday at the Regatta Cardboard Boat Race in Bettendorf. They were tasked with building a sea-worthy vessel out of cardboard.

The Quad City Engineering Organization judged their cardboard crafting skills. After the boats were finished, they were tested in Middle Park Lagoon.

Organizers of the event say this challenges their creativity.

"There's a lot of thinking going into this," Bettendorf High School instructor Dan Drexler said. "When you first start it, it's going to be an easy project, but they're finding out today that they're challenged. That's what we try to get them in school, get them thinking, get them excited about learning."

Organizer say students from six area high schools including Bettendorf, Pleasant Valley, Moline and Davenport participated.

