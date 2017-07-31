High schoolers concerned with SB1, impact on collegiate future

For Rock Island High School student Htoo Htoo, junior year can be overwhelming.

“It's really stressful, you get anxiety when like testing comes and stuff like that,” she says. “I mean it's a big deal for a lot of students.”

In addition to her several AP classes and her extracurricular activities, she’s also gearing up for standardized testing.

Most college admission offices, like St. Ambrose University, require applicants to submit an ACT or SAT score.

“It doesn’t mean it's not considered with other factors and I would encourage those test takers to just stay calm and stay in the moment,” advises SAU’s VP of Enrollment Management Jamie Loftus.

While Htoo Htoo juggles all the expectations for her next school year, she’s also paying close attention to what lawmakers are discussing in Springfield in regards to state education funding.

“It's really scary like if they do close school, what else am I supposed to do?” she asks.

Loftus says St. Ambrose isn’t ready to make any special considerations for students in the Illinois public school system.

“At this point we don’t see that their high school experience will be jeopardized to the point where they're not college ready,” Loftus explains. “I’m sure the governor and his colleagues and the representatives will figure it out.”

Htoo Htoo is hopeful she can continue her school year as planned because she thinks it’s very important to her future.

“It's like my one way ticket to my life eventually, to get out of here and do something I really love,” she says.

