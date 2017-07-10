High speed chase: Baby on board

The atmosphere was tense inside a Columbia, South Carolina courtroom on Sunday when a man accused of leading Richland County deputies on a dramatic car chase had his first appearance before a judge.

Bryan Martin, 22, is accused of initiating a high-speed chase through Columbia Saturday night with his 1-year-old daughter inside of the car. He faces several charges including child endangerment.

Martin's bond for the child endangerment charge was set by a judge at $100,000. Another bond was set at $3,000 for lesser charges including driving under suspension and simple possession of marijuana.

The mother of the toddler who was inside of the car, Dellavia Jenkins, was in the courtroom on Sunday to defend Martin.

"I understand where people are coming from when they say I shouldn't be on his side but they don't know the true story," Jenkins told WIS in an exclusive interview. "He is a great father. He loves his daughter. That bond is unbreakable."

Read more: http://bit.ly/2v3oAUw