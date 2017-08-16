High-speed chase out of LeClaire ends in arrest- UPDATE

35-year-old Troy Postel-Vargason is in custody after a police chase.

LeClaire Police say they pulled over a car on a routine traffic stop. Officers discovered the driver was driving on a suspended license so they had him get out of the car.

Officers say that's when the passenger then slid into the driver's seat and took off. Police say he led the police on a chase through Scott and Clinton Counties.

He was finally stopped on Highway 30 east of Wheatland.

The chase reached speeds over 100 MPH. Clinton County Sheriff's Office says Postal-Vargason was stopped after his tires were flattened. Officers say he failed his field sobriety test and was taken into custody.