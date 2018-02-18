High speed police pursuit ends at car dealership in Davenport, one man in custody

According to Iowa State Patrol and the Moline Police department around, 11 AM Moline Police received a call of a man pointing a gun at another person. In an attempt to locate him, Iowa State Patrol found the man traveling at a high rate of speed on I-74 towards Bettendorf.

Bettendorf Police and Iowa State Patrol officials pursued the driver, and Police say the chase made its way into Davenport and Davenport police assisted in the pursuit.

Iowa State Patrol tells TV6 the driver sped down Harrison Street and collided with another car and the chase ended at a car dealership nearby.

Iowa State Patrol says no one was injured in the accident and the man was taken into custody.