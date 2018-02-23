Highlight Zone 2/23: Curling Zone

By  | 
Posted:

(KWQC) The Stockton girls advance to Saturday's 1A state championship with a semifinal win over Okaw Valley.
Plus, a number of area boys basketball teams claim regional titles.
In Iowa, North Scott moves onto the substate final against Dubuque Senior in Clinton Tuesday night.
All that on this week's edition of the Highlight Zone.

 