Highway 61 reopened after fatal crash - UPDATE

UPDATE 5:20 a.m.: Iowa State Troopers say a car was sitting in the southbound travel lane, with no lights on when a box truck came up and hit the car.

Witnesses told troopers the driver of the box truck tried swerving out of the way as soon as they saw the car to avoid it but struck the car.

The driver of the car was killed, the driver of the box truck was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

_____________UPDATE 5 a.m.: Iowa Troopers have confirmed with TV-6 that there has been one fatality.

We are working to gather more information on what caused the accident. Highway 61 has been reopened to traffic.

____________

ORIGINAL: An early morning accident has blocked Highway 61 in both directions. The blockage is between County Road F55 (Long Grove) and US 30 (DeWitt).

Crews do have a detour in place, see the photo above for the detour.

We will update this story both on-air and online as soon as we have more information.