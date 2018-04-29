Highway 61 northbound near Blue Grass blocked due to motorcycle crash

UPDATE: Police tell KWQC TV-6 that a man and a woman were airlifted to Iowa City after a motorcycle crash on Highway 61 Northbound near Coon Hunter's Road.

Police say the driver of the motorcycle lost control and crashed, no other vehicles were involved.

ORIGINAL STORY: Highway 61 Northbound near Coon Hunter's Road is closed due to a crash. It happened just after 4:30 Sunday Afternoon.

Witnesses tell TV-6 two people were riding a motorcycle when it crashed.

No word on the extent of their injuries.

We have a crew on scene, this is a developing story.