Highway construction course opening doors to new careers at Black Hawk College

Construction season is in full swing, and while you may gripe about getting around all the cones and detours, those road improvements provide a lot of good-paying jobs. Now, it's a little easier to get into that line of work. An Illinois Department of Transportation training program is opening doors to careers in construction.

As a scissors jack starts going up, an instructor asks, "Anybody scared of heights?

It's not a job for everyone.

"This is spooky, haha," yells a student as the equipment moved higher into the air overlooking a parking lot. A group of about a dozen students is learning the ups and downs of construction at the Black Hawk College Industrial training lab in Moline.

"We do math, we do life skills, we just learned how to read blueprints," said student Kelly Mooney.

From aerial lifts to forklifts, the DOT offers specialized training as a way to increase the number of minorities, the disadvantaged and women in highway construction.

"We have highway in the title, and they get quite a bit highway related, but we also want to open the doors to anything in the building trades, plumbing, electrical, sheet metal, a whole variety of things", said Program Manager Paul Fessler.

Mooney has been working in manufacturing and wanted to amp up her career, hoping to land a job as a heavy equipment operator. Another student, Erik Jones, wants to better provide for his family.

"I think people have gotten focused on the college degrees and they lose focus that there are good jobs out there by getting into apprenticeships," Jones said.

Making it even more attractive, this 13-week training program is offered at no cost to the students.

Later in the program, they'll get a chance to work in the real world--working on projects in the community--things like sidewalks at the fairgrounds or in local parks. it's a program where everyone in the community seems to benefit.

But best of all is that graduation day greatly improves the prospects for a good job.

"A lot of people come to us and they've worked a series of not-so-great jobs, no benefits, so when we say career, we really do mean that because when people can have health insurance and a pension and retire and be comfortable," said Fessler.

"Construction is always gonna be there. We're always going to need things to be fixed and they need people to do it," Jones added.

With help from this program, you just need to be willing to take it to the next level to get there. To qualify, you need a high school diploma, or equivalent, a valid driver's license and take a math test as well as an interview. Qualified applicants will also get paid while training.

There's no guarantee of a job, but the program has a good track-record with the majority of the graduates moving directly into the field.

