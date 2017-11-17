Highway reopened after crash near Ainsworth

Around 8 a.m. the road was reopened for drivers.

PREVIOUS STORY:

Between County Road W64 and IA 92 near Ainsworth on Highway 218 is blocked due to a crash.

A viewer tells TV-6 he drove by the incident and saw what appeared to be a charter bus on fire. The viewer said he drove by around 5:45 a.m. Friday.

When asked what caused the bus to catch fire, or if there were any injuries, the Washington County Sheriff's Office could only say the scene was wrapping up and that the southbound lanes were shut down.

This is a developing story, we will update with new information as it becomes available.