Hikers formed a human chain to help others cross a flooded river

A flash flood struck as Victor Villar was hiking with his family through the narrows at Zion National Park in Utah over the weekend.

In a video of the flood you can see family, friends, and strangers forming a human chain to get everyone across the raging waters. Villar says what started as a scary experience turned into an inspiring story.

Villar described the scene saying, “Just looking at the water you could tell the current was going to be really fast. There were sticks, small logs, just tons of dirt and rocks.”

But beyond scary, Villar says seeing everyone come together was inspiring, “It was honestly kind of cool how everyone just banded together and nobody really had to say ‘come help’ it was just everyone started helping.”

Villar said family members had checked the weather the weather forecast prior to their hike and didn’t believe a flash flood was likely. They didn’t receive any warning notifications on their cell phones until after they returned because of poor cell service.

