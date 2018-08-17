Hillsboro girl becomes Gold Award Girl Scout

Zoe Runyon, of Hillsboro, Iowa, has achieved the Gold Award, the highest award in Girl Scouts, by working with Board and State library personnel to build a website database for the Hillsboro Library. Her project worked to provide other students and community members with a variety of learning tools accessible through the database.

The Girl Scout Gold Award, the highest honor a Girl Scout can earn, acknowledges the power behind each recipient’s dedication to not only empowering and bettering herself but also to make the world a better place for others. A Girl Scout Gold Award project must tackle a broad spectrum of important issues and a young woman who has earned her Gold Award has become a community leader in the truest sense.

“Kids in our community did not have enough of a variety of tools to use for learning, so I built a webpage that will be a good tool for children and teens to use for school,” says, Runyon.

Middle Schools in the area initially did not have access to educational databases, because of her commitment, students now have new methods to collect information. Runyon has a passion for research and education and wanted to ensure that all students in her community had the resources to complete their homework. She hopes the databases use will continue to rise and will be utilized by generations of kids in her community.

