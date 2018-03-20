Hillsboro man arrested during traffic stop on drug charges

One man is in custody after a K-9 unit alerted police of possible narcotics during a traffic stop.

On Wednesday, March 14 at approximately 10:16 p.m. a traffic stop was performed by a Henry County Sheriff's Deputy. The driver, identified as Jacob Fett of Hillsboro was pulled over for a non-functioning taillamp.

The Mount Pleasant Canin Officer and his canine were called in to assist in the investigation. Upon arrival, the canine alerted officers of possible narcotics in Fett's car.

After officers searched the car, the press release states "it was found that Jacob was in possession of drug paraphernalia, methamphetamine, marijuana, and offensive weapons.".

Fett was arrested and transported to Henry County Jail where he is charged with Carrying Weapons, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Controlled Substance-Marijuana and Possession of a Controlled Substance-Methamphetamine. Fett was also given a written warning for the non-functioning taillamp.

Assisting in this traffic stop and investigation was the Mount Pleasant Police Department and the Iowa State Patrol. This case is still under investigation.