The historic Fenelon Place Elevator in Dubuque is closed right now and will be for the weekend. It is also called the 4th Street Elevator.

The historic cable car ride built in 1882 is considered the world's shortest, steepest railway.

The company that operates the elevator told KCRG a part broke, shutting down the elevator. Now they are waiting for a replacement part to come in.

The elevator should be back open early next week.