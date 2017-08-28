Parts of south Texas has picked up nearly 30" of rain over the weekend. Unfortunately another foot, yes foot, or more of rain is on the way. To put this in perspective we've seen around 26" of rain for the entire year in the QC. This means south Texas has seen more rain in a few days than we've seen all year! This will certainly go down as one of the worst, if not the worst, flooding disaster in US history.
Historic Flooding in South Texas
By Kevin Phelps |
Posted: Mon 7:07 AM, Aug 28, 2017 |
Updated: Mon 7:28 AM, Aug 28, 2017