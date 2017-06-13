Hobby Lobby to move from Kimberly to Elmore in Davenport

Attention crafty Quad Citians! Hobby Lobby in Davenport is on the move.

Hobby Lobby Communications Coordinator Bob Miller, tells KWQC that the retailer in Bettendorf is moving from it location at Kimberly and Middle Road to Elmore Avenue. A new building is going in by the Walmart.

Miller says the relocation will provide customers "a better shopping experience to help them lead a creative life."

The move is expected to take place in mid August.

Hobby Lobby has been at its current location in Bettendorf since July, 1998. Miller says he is not aware of plans for the current location after Hobby Lobby relocates.

