Holiday shipping deadlines

(KWQC) For those hoping to ship holiday gifts before December 25, there are some important mailing deadlines to keep in mind.
The U.S. Postal Service has released a list of recommended send-by dates for expected delivery by December 25.
For the Contiguous United States, the USPS offers the following suggestions on its website:
First-Class Mail® Service - Dec. 19
Priority Mail® Service - Dec. 20
Priority Mail Express® Service2 - Dec. 22
USPS Retail Ground™- Dec. 14
For additional information and dates for mail to Alaska, Hawaii, and international locations, click the link attached to this article.