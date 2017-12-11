Holiday shipping deadlines

For those hoping to ship holiday gifts before December 25, there are some important mailing deadlines to keep in mind.

The U.S. Postal Service has released a list of recommended send-by dates for expected delivery by December 25.

For the Contiguous United States, the USPS offers the following suggestions on its website:

First-Class Mail® Service - Dec. 19

Priority Mail® Service - Dec. 20

Priority Mail Express® Service2 - Dec. 22

USPS Retail Ground™- Dec. 14

For additional information and dates for mail to Alaska, Hawaii, and international locations, click the link attached to this article.