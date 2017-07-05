Holiday weekend in Chicago ends with flurry of homicides

Chicago police say that an eruption of gun violence after the official end of the 4th of July weekend left nearly as many people dead in a few hours as were killed between Friday afternoon and midnight Tuesday.

Police say that from Friday evening until midnight Tuesday there were 56 shooting incidents and eight homicides. But between midnight and 6 a.m. Wednesday, there were another 15 shooting incidents and six homicides.

The shootings came as the department - as has become standard procedure during long warm weather holiday weekends - put more than 1,300 extra officers on the street.

During last year's July 4th weekend - one day shorter than this year's - 50 people shot, three fatally.

Police also say they seized 158 illegal guns over the holiday weekend.