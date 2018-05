At 3:58 p.m. on May 3, 2018 there was a 911 call of a house on fire at a single-family dwelling, in the 2200 block of Hershey Avenue. The American Red Cross was called to assist two adults and one child displaced by the fire.

The loss estimate is approximately $35,000. There is smoke damage throughout and some structural damage on the second floor of the residence.

Approximately 25 firefighters responded to the fire, including some off-duty personnel.