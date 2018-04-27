Home and car struck by gunfire in Moline, police searching for suspects

The Moline Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that left a car and a residence damaged, along with multiple shell casings around the area.

On Friday, April 20, officers were called to the 4500 block of 12th Avenue in Moline for the incident. Upon arrival, witnesses told officers there were two black males ranging in ages of 18-21-years-old who were firing shots into an apartment complex.

One was described with nose-length dreadlocks, wearing white pants and a black hoodie. After seeing the two fire four shots at the residence, the two left in a white sedan.

Police say multiple 9mm shell casings were found at the scene.

If you know who is responsible for this shooting call the tip line 309-762-9500, tap the app P3 Tips or click on "Submit a Tip."