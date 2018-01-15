Home and vehicle hit in Muscatine shots fired incident

Police are looking to find who's responsible for shooting at a vehicle and home late Saturday night. The incident happened around 10:50 p.m. in the area of E. 6th St and Sycamore St. Police were called to the scene but were unable to locate any suspects or evidence that a shooting occurred.

The next day, on Sunday, January 14 around 4:30 p.m., police were called to the 600 block of Cedar St. for a report of bullet holes found in a vehicle. There they found shell casings and bullet holes in a vehicle and an occupied home.

Police say all the damage was located in the 600 block of Cedar St. There were no injuries reported.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Muscatine Street Crimes Unit, Det. Anthony Arnaman at 563-263-9922 ext. 249 or Det. Casey Jensen at 563-263-9922 ext. 255. Callers may remain anonymous. If you prefer, you may private message the Muscatine Police Department Facebook page with any information.