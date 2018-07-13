Homeless man in Dixon gets wallet full of cash back to owner

Michael Wulf has lived in dixon all his life but said he's recently fallen on hard times. Right now, he's homeless.

During the city's annual Petunia Festival, Wulf noticed a woman leave behind her phone and a wallet. It was full of cash.

Wulf said he tried to catch her, but couldn't. So, he took the wallet to a nearby bar, Drifters Saloon.

Sarina Venier is a bartender at Drifters. She said she was shocked that he did what many others wouldn't.

"There's a lot of people who have money who wouldn't have turned a wallet in with that much cash in it," Venier said. "For somebody who legitimately sleeps under the bridge to bring me a wallet full of cash was pretty awesome."

She says the wallet and phone were returned to their rightful owner. Wulf said the woman was so grateful she gave him a big hug.