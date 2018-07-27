Homeless organizations count area homeless, provide resources to those in need

Scott County homeless organizations are working to find a solution to the homeless problem. Several organizations took part in a point and count event Wednesday night into Thursday morning. That is where they go around counting people sleeping in areas not designed for humans.

"The first night I had to sleep outside was the scariest night of my life," Dakota Gooden, who has been homeless for two years. "I got used to what I had to do."

Gooden was not part of the point and time count event. The 20 volunteers who took part in the event counted 22 people sleeping in abandoned buildings, cars or outside.

"Not all of us are bad people," Gooden said, crying. "We just make do and do the best we can."

Christie Adamson, Chief Operating Officer with Humility Homes and Services says the problem is bigger than the 22 people they found. On any given night, their 70-bed emergency shelter is full.

"For survival and safety, you will find pockets of people bunked up together kind of like a little community," Adamson said.

Adamson said those who find themselves homeless are likely struggling financially.

"A lot of people are entering the homeless system because they are living in situations because they can not afford it," Adamson said.

While 22 homeless were counted, the organizations say they are waiting on numbers from Davenport Police and the Scott County Sheriff's Office in order to put out final numbers.