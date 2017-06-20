Homeowner couldn't bee-lieve it

There was nothing irregular about June Wehage's rural Des Moines County home on Wednesday, June 14. But, by the end of the next day, some unique guests were buzzing in the exterior corner of the house.

Wehage lives in Sperry, a rural area between Burlington and Mediapolis. She said it took less than a day for hundreds of bees to gather outside her home.

"Might as well start a zoo," Wehage said. The same thing happened in 2016.

"Last summer we had them above patio door," Wehage said. At one point, she saw honey oozing out. She doesn't mind the bees. Actually, she's grown quite fond of them.

At one point, Wehage thought they were gone. "I was kind of heartbroken." But she realizes now that the swarm moved into the wall.

"I check on them every day."

Wehage is moving out of her home soon. It'll be torn down. So, she's reaching out to area beekeepers, looking for someone who may want to save her friendly swarm.