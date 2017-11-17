Homeowner discovers high speed chase ended in her front yard

Friday morning Dawn Miller came home to find her front yard in disarray. She said she was at work when a high speed chase ended on Roscoe Avenue and Van Horne Street, feet away from her home.

"I was at work I didn't even know there was a high-speed chase."

Miller has lived in Muscatine for 16 years and said accidents on her street have happened before, but never to this extent.

"We've had accidents on this street simply because it's a big hill and if there's snow or whatever, but never anything like this."

The chase began around 9 a.m. on Friday. Sheriff's deputies attempted to stop a red 2001 Ford truck at the intersection of Mulberry Rd. and 155th St, north of Muscatine. Officials say the vehicle was speeding. They also say the driver of the vehicle, 29-year-old Rusty Wayne Wadden was known to be wanted on warrants.

Officials say the driver refused to pull over and a pursuit ensued through the county with speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour. The pursuit entered the city of Muscatine at Hwy. 38 and Hwy. 61 southbound, where around 9:34 a.m., the truck hit a sheriff's squad in the 2600 block of Park. They say the truck also damaged the stop lights at the intersection.

The pursuit continued through the city of Muscatine with speeds up to 80 mph and before it ended in a crash outside of Miller's home. As she assesses the damage she said she's thankful it wasn't any worse.

"I am glad he didn't go up and hit the neighbor's house though, I mean imagine the things that could have happened."