Homeowner fixing home after he says companies refuse to help

A LeClaire man is frustrated after spending the winter in Florida only to find his house flooded and filled with mold.

It happened even though he had the water service turned off, while he was away. He says he has water line insurance, but neither the water company or the insurance company has taken responsibility.

“I was a mess, it's a big stress thing. It's been a stressful thing for the last two months,” said Rick Eicher, the homeowner.

Eicher says after spending the winter in Florida, he found his home of ten years had water in the laundry washer, mold, and wet carpet. He says before he left in November, he called American Water Company and asked them to shut off his water valve.

“The last thing I did before I walked out that door is check the kitchen sink. I turned the faucet on and it was dry, so that tells me the water was turned off,” said Eicher.

Eicher says when he returned in April, everything was not how he left it. He says he had no choice but to take things out and clean the damage.

“I noticed it smelled really bad in here and then I noticed as I was walking it was really wet,” said Eicher.

He called the water company and his water line insurance company, Iowa American Resources, to find out what happened. He says both companies didn't step up to say what went wrong.

“They only cover the lines, they don't cover the valves. So then I called the water company and they said they only cover leaks in the street, they don't cover the valve either,” said Eicher.

He says after having inspectors come to his home they believe the seal on the valve was either worn out or broken. Eicher says he's frustrated he took the right steps to protect his home.

“Pay all this insurance and you want to protect what's yours you know and then something like this happens and you can't get any help,” Eicher.

We reached out to the water company and they said they couldn't comment on the story and are currently looking into the claim. The water insurance company referred us to their terms and conditions and under what's protected it states:

“your water line is the water

service line from the point where it connects to your water

utility's system to the water meter or main shut-off valve inside your home,”

Eicher says he's fed up and is now left with having to clean up the mess that neither company wants to accept.

“Nobody wants to take the responsibility of it and then both of them say it was my responsibility,” said Eicher.

Eicher says his homeowner’s insurance company is now taking care of the damage and they have also been paying for him to stay in a hotel as they work to fix his home. Eicher hopes to move back into his house sometime in July.

