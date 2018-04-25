Homeowner shot in Florida after police go in for a welfare check

A look around a quiet Crestview, Florida neighborhood shows some residents leave doors open. But one neighbor found it odd to see the front door open at a house Saturday at 2:30 a.m. so they called police.

Two officers showed up to check out the situation, and according to Crestview police, the officers rang the doorbell, knocked and yelled to see if anyone was inside.

When they didn't get a response, they went inside.

"They were confronted by an individual displaying a firearm," Assistant State Attorney Greg Marcille said. "They didn't know who that person was at the time. So it's a very, very unusual situation."

An officer shot the homeowner, Elbert Taboada, in the leg. A family friend says Taboada thought the officers were intruders.

Florida law allows the homeowner to protect themselves when they believe they are in danger and law enforcement officers are also allowed to enter the home in a circumstance like this.

So now the question is, was the officer legally justified in shooting Taboada.