Homeowners faced with extensive cleanup following Port Byron fire

Fire crews are investigating a fire that occurred in rural Port Byron.

Crews say when they arrived on the scene in the 3900 block of 214th Street N, they saw heavy black smoke coming from the back of the house.

TV6 was told on the scene the family is going to have a big clean-up process ahead of them.

"It's still a mess to deal with and the homeowners are going to have a real mess our heart goes out to them," said Chief Don Carey with Rapids City Fire Protection.

There is no word yet on what caused the fire, and it remains under investigation.

Fire officials say they were also called to another fire in Port Byron at the same time.

Fortunately, they were able to contain the second fire. It what was determined to be an electrical fire.

