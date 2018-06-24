Homeowner’s house damaged after standoff

A standoff at a home in Moline lasted hours last night. Now, police have the suspect in custody. While information from police is limited at this time, the homeowner is sharing her side of the story.

The homeowner says police were looking for her granddaughter's boyfriend. She says she had no idea he was in trouble with the police. She says the incident started Saturday evening when FBI agents approached her at the grocery store. She says authorities wanted to know if she knew the man they were looking for and she told them she did.

She says police told her they believed the man had weapons or a bomb in her house and they would need to get into her house. She says she told police the man was at her house hanging out with her granddaughter and friends. When she came home, she found police surrounded her home on 19th avenue and 24th street.

She says she later learned her granddaughter was not inside. Instead, it was her boyfriend and his two friends. She repeatedly called him and asked him to surrender, but he wouldn't answer.

She says the standoff lasted hours. Police eventually shot chemicals through her window, rammed through her front and back door. Police told the homeowner her granddaughter's boyfriend climbed out the window and jumped over her fence and that's when they arrested him around 10:30 Saturday night.

She says police recovered two large guns from the basement that she never knew were there. She says she never expected things to go as far as it did. She is devastated for what her family has to go through and is now left with broken windows, bullet holes in her window, and a back door that police destroyed.

Police tell us they were attempting to execute a search warrant for narcotics and weapons. They tell us they have a 34-year-old man in custody.

