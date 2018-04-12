Hope Creek Care Center nearly $2.5 million in debt due to lack of funding

For nearly two years, Hope Creek Care Center in East Moline has fought for $500,000 owed by the state of Illinois. The nursing home, owned by Rock Island County, owes more than $2.5 million in debt due to lack of funding from the state and other agencies, according to the county auditor. Within the last year, Hope Creek has implemented several cost cutting measures, limiting the number of nurses and closing wings to help pay the bills. Despite their efforts, Rock Island County Treasurer Louisa Ewert said the facility is in a financial crunch.

"I am very concerned about Hope Creek's financial status, even the upcoming tax distributions will bring little to no relief."

According to officials, the money borrowed is helping to pay for services critical to patients. Vendor services include medical and maintenance supplies, drugs, nursing, food, x-rays and patient transportation. County officials said all vendors have been behind in receiving payments because Hope Creek has not been given the state aid it's owed. Rock Island County board member, Mike Steffen, believes the building would be better off owned by a private company.

"It's a good looking structure, it's sound, it's well maintained and we have a good loyal group of employees," said Steffen. "If we sold it to a private individual or corporation they could get in there and run it like a business which we haven't proved we can do as a county."

Right now, there are no plans to sell or close the facility. According to the county auditor, Hope Creek is on track to pay back the money loaned which is due November 30th. Hope Creek is looking to hire nurses, to eliminate the need to outsource employees from other agencies, which is more costly.