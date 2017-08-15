Hope Creek Nursing partners with the VA

According to the Rock Island County Administrators office, the Hope Creek Care Center is home to many veterans.

By partnering with the Iowa City VA system, the nursing home hopes to provide high-quality care to veterans while those people wait for placement in a VA long-term nursing facility.

According to County Administrator Dave Ross, “This is an excellent opportunity to provide area veterans with skilled nursing and rehabilitative care as they wait for permanent placement in a VA home. We have a long history of providing excellent service to our nation’s veterans and we look forward to this new partnership”.

