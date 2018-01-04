Hospital in Dixon hopes to help fight hunger by feeding wellness

KSB Hospital is pairing with the Living Well Church of the Nazarene to help those in the community who lack access to healthy meal options.

"Fighting Hunger, Feeding Wellness", a program that helps utilize food from the KSB cafeteria to those in need, is kicking off its 2018 initiative.

Members of the community can stop by every Tuesday and Thursday evening between 5:30 - 6:30 at the Living Well Church of the Nazarene, where pre-packaged dinners will be available for pick-up. Those that grab a meal can eat it at the location, or take it home.

KSB will be providing wellness services during certain food service times, such as blood pressure checks, blood sugar screenings, diabetes information and general health education.