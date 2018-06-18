Hostage and suspect die after hostage situation in Utah

A man who killed an elderly woman and critically injured her husband has been shot and killed by police.

It all started just after 10:30 Sunday morning.

Police say family members of the elderly couple who called to check up on them did not recognize the man who answered the phone. They called 911.

Police say when they arrived the man took the couple hostage and a standoff started.

When police approached the house, a shot was fired from inside the home out the window.

Police say SWAT members "engaged" the suspect through the window that had been broken out, shooting and killing him.

Inside the house, police found the elderly woman deceased and the elderly man critically injured. Both are in their late 70's to early 80's.

Investigators are still not sure what may have motivated the suspect.