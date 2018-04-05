Hosts get ready for Quad Cities Big Table event

Have you signed up for the Quad City Big Table yet?

On April 20 and 21, people from across the area will meet in churches, libraries and other community centers to sit down and get to know each other.

The event, sponsored by the Quad City Chamber and local media, is meant to bring people together to discuss concerns and find common ground as a way to promote a more inclusive community.

Each table will have a host to lead the discussion. A group of hosts graduated from training on Thurs., April 5, 2018. They will help lead the discussion and then report back to the chamber on what was talked about.

Signing up to participate is easy. Just go to the

QuadCitiesBigTable

