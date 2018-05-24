Hot & Humid Memorial Day Weekend

We are entering our first prolong hot and humid stretch the of the summer in the QCA. The next several days will have highs near 90° and feel as hot as 95°. Since it's our first time since last September with temps this warm it's a good reminder that we need to drink plenty of water this weekend and take frequent breaks. Also UV Index will run between 8-10 all weekend, meaning you can burn in as little as 15-25 minutes, so sunscreen is a must!

As far as storms go the favored window will be from Friday afternoon through early Saturday morning. The rest of the weekend looks great!