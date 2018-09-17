Hot Again Today, But Active Weather Returns This Week

The last Monday of summer will feel like summer with sunshine, highs near 90° and it will feel like the mid 90s. However, this week will turn active as a frontal boundary will be in or around our viewing area all week long. This will become the focal point for shower and storms overnight and early mornings all week long. Areas north of I-80 are favored for showers and storms late tonight and early Tuesday.

The front will finally clear the area by Friday allowing for come cooler temps as Fall kicks off on Saturday. After all is said and done, we could see another inch or two, or more rainfall this week.