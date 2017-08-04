Hot Lotto lottery game to end in October after 15 years

Lottery players have cooled to the Hot Lotto game to the extent that officials who run the game are ending it.

Tickets for the $1 game, which has been around for 15 years, are sold in Iowa and 13 other states but Iowa Lottery officials say popularity has waned and the last drawing will be Oct. 28.

The game is similar to Powerball but odds of winning the jackpot are one in 29 million, much better than Powerball's odds of one in 292 million.

Iowa lottery officials say the decision to end the game isn't related to a 2010 fraud by a lottery vendor employee, Eddie Tipton, who has pleaded guilty to tampering with number-picking computers to predict winning numbers. They say lotteries routinely replace games with declining sales.

