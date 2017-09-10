Hot Rod Drag Week comes to Cordova

Car lovers from all over showed up in Cordova, Illinois today for the 13th annual Hot Rod Drag Week.

Drivers spend the week seeing who has the fastest car, and all cars racing must be driven from track to track.

This is the second time Drag Week has made a stop in Cordova.

President and General Manager of Cordova International Raceway said it's an event many were patiently waiting to witness.

"People were lined up at six in the morning before our gates even opened," Blasco said. "And as you can see, there's just, there's another 150 cars waiting and hopefully, to get in."

The cars will start in Cordova today and then travel across Illinois and Wisconsin before heading back to Cordova on Friday.