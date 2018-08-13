Hot Today/Rainy Midweek

Sunshine and highs near 90° are on tap today, but much needed rain will arrive by Wednesday. A storm system will lift into the are from the south and a cold front will approach the area by midweek. This will allow for a soaking rain event to move over areas under moderate drought. After all is said and done some areas will pick up between 1"-2" of rain. While it isn't enough to cure the drought, it is better than nothing.