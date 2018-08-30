Moline hotel near QCI Airport condemned

A hotel near the Quad City International Airport was condemned on Wednesday, according to two posted notices.

The City of Moline placards outside the Americas Best Value Inn at 6920 27th Street indicate the building was condemned by both fire and building inspectors on August 29.

The signs say the building has been deemed unsafe and is "dangerous" to the public because of its condition.

The front doors were boarded up as of Thursday evening, and a recording played upon calling the phone number listed for the hotel says the number is “temporarily unavailable.”