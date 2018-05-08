Hours long standoff near D.C. ends after triple murder suspect kills hismelf

Police say an hours-long standoff in the DC suburb is over after the suspect in a triple murder killed himself.

The standoff started when Montgomery County Police say they received a 911 call about a domestic situation.

When they arrived, they found three people shot inside the home. All three died from their injuries.

Police then started negotiating with the suspect, who had barricaded himself in another home.

The standoff ended when a SWAT team vehicle rammed down a door, and officers discovered the suspect with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Residents arriving home from work were not allowed back onto the street or into their homes.

The neighborhood has since reopened.